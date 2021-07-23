High Alert Activated For Missing Child, Nathan Ellis

A High Alert has been activated for 6-year-old Nathan Ellis of Woodly Drive, Olympic Gardens, Kingston 11 who has been missing since Tuesday, July 20.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and about 104 centimeters (3 feet 5 inches) tall.

Reports from the Olympic Gardens Police are that about 11:00 a.m., Nathan was last seen wearing an orange shirt and multicolored shorts along Molynes Road and Seaward Drive.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Nathan Ellis is being asked to contact the Olympic Gardens Police Station at (876) 776-7254 or (876) 339- 5871, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.