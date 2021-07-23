JIS News
home » JIS News » Coronavirus

COVID-19 Update Of Thursday, July 22, 2021

Coronavirus
July 23, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
Stock Image
Photo: Stock Image

 

NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL  

NOTES
Confirmed Cases 144 51,686  
SEX CLASSIFICATION      
Females 83 28,939  
Males 61 22,744  
Under Investigation 0 3  
AGE RANGE 4 days to 86 years 1 day to 108 years  
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES      
Clarendon 3 2,766  
Hanover 9 1,449  
KSA 29 14,230  
Manchester 8 3,099  
Portland 0 1,601  
St. Ann 33 3,499  
St. Catherine 19 10,090  
St. Elizabeth 13 2,145  
St. James 5 4,990  
St. Mary 4 1,679  
St. Thomas 4 2,002  
Trelawny 1 1,730  
 

Westmoreland

 16 2,406  
 

COVID-19 TESTING
Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities

 

 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
POSITIVES Today

 

 120 17 7 144
Cumulative POSITIVES

 

 46,885 2,218 2,583 51,686
NEGATIVE Today

 

 1,081 All negatives are included in PCR tests 915 1,996
Cumulative NEGATIVES

 

 282,653 146,552 429,205
TOTAL TESTS TODAY

 

 1,201 17 922 2,140
TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE

 

 329,538 2,218 149,135 480,891
Positivity Rate

 

 11.2%    
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS      
Deaths 1 1,168 A 57-year-old male from St James
 

Coincidental Deaths

 0 162  
Deaths under investigation 2  103  
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES      
 

Recovered

 21 46,794  
 

Active Cases

 144   3,368  
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT      
Number in Facility Quarantine 6    
Number in Home Quarantine 43,281    
 

HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT

 

      
Number Hospitalised 129    
 

Patients Moderately Ill

 34    
 

Patients Critically Ill

 19    
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES      
Contact of a Confirmed Case 0 2,694  
Imported 0 988  
Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 0 2,602  
Under Investigation 144 45,166  
Workplace Cluster 0 236  

 

 

 

Skip to content