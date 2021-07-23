COVID-19 Update Of Thursday, July 22, 2021

Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett (centre), views products on display during the seventh ‘Christmas in July’ tradeshow at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston, on Thursday (July 22). Looking on (from left) are Permanent Secretary in the Tourism Ministry, Jennifer Griffith; Chief Executive Officer, Jamaica Business Development Corporation (JBDC), Valerie Veira; Chairman, Manufacturing Technical Working Group, Tourism Linkages Council, Richard Pandohie; and Director, Tourism Linkages Network, Carolyn McDonald-Riley.

Click to view more