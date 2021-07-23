COVID-19 Update Of Thursday, July 22, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|
NOTES
|Confirmed Cases
|144
|51,686
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|83
|28,939
|Males
|61
|22,744
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|4 days to 86 years
|1 day to 108 years
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|3
|2,766
|Hanover
|9
|1,449
|KSA
|29
|14,230
|Manchester
|8
|3,099
|Portland
|0
|1,601
|St. Ann
|33
|3,499
|St. Catherine
|19
|10,090
|St. Elizabeth
|13
|2,145
|St. James
|5
|4,990
|St. Mary
|4
|1,679
|St. Thomas
|4
|2,002
|Trelawny
|1
|1,730
|
Westmoreland
|16
|2,406
|
COVID-19 TESTING
|Type of Tests
|PCR
|Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|120
|17
|7
|144
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|46,885
|2,218
|2,583
|51,686
|NEGATIVE Today
|1,081
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|915
|1,996
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|282,653
|146,552
|429,205
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|1,201
|17
|922
|2,140
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|329,538
|2,218
|149,135
|480,891
|Positivity Rate
|11.2%
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|1
|1,168
|A 57-year-old male from St James
|
Coincidental Deaths
|0
|162
|Deaths under investigation
|2
|103
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|
Recovered
|21
|46,794
|
Active Cases
|144
|3,368
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|6
|Number in Home Quarantine
|43,281
|
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|129
|
Patients Moderately Ill
|34
|
Patients Critically Ill
|19
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Contact of a Confirmed Case
|0
|2,694
|Imported
|0
|988
|Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked)
|0
|2,602
|Under Investigation
|144
|45,166
|Workplace Cluster
|0
|236