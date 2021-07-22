COVID-19 Update for Wednesday, July 21, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|138
|51,542
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|85
|28,856
|Males
|53
|22,683
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|4 days to 97 years
|1 day to 108 years
|
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|7
|2,763
|Hanover
|4
|1,440
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|51
|14,201
|Manchester
|12
|3,091
|Portland
|1
|1,601
|St. Ann
|1
|3,466
|St. Catherine
|4
|10,071
|St. Elizabeth
|17
|2,132
|St. James
|32
|4,985
|St. Mary
|2
|1,675
|St. Thomas
|0
|1,998
|Trelawny
|2
|1,729
|
Westmoreland
|5
|2,390
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Type of Tests
|PCR
|Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|122
|10
|6
|138
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|46,765
|2,201
|2,576
|51,542
|NEGATIVE today
|823
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|600
|1,423
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|281,572
|145,637
|427,209
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|945
|10
|606
|1,561
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|328,337
|2,201
|148,213
|478,751
|Positivity Rate[1]
|13.8%
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|4*
|1,167
|
Coincidental Deaths
|2
|162
|One case was under investigation
|Deaths under investigation
|0
|101
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|
Recovered
|22
|46,773
|
Active Cases
|3,248
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|10
|Number in Home Quarantine
|43,802
|
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|122
|Patients Moderately Ill
|34
|Patients Critically Ill
|16
|NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION
|Step Down Facilities
|0
|State Facilities
|3
|Home
|3,113
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Contact of a Confirmed Case
|0
|2,680
|Imported
|0
|986
|Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked)
|0
|2,586
|Under Investigation
|138
|45,054
|Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
*COVID-RELATED DEATHS:
- A 57 year old male from St James
- A 75 year old male from St. James
- A 72 year old female from St James, whose death was formerly under investigation
- A 64 year old male from Kingston & St. Andrew
[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing