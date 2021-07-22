JIS News
home » JIS News » Coronavirus

COVID-19 Update for Wednesday, July 21, 2021

Coronavirus
July 22, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
Stock Image
Photo: Stock Image

 

NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL  
Confirmed Cases 138 51,542  
SEX CLASSIFICATION      
Females 85 28,856  
Males 53 22,683  
Under Investigation 0 3  
AGE RANGE 4 days to 97 years 1 day to 108 years  
   

 

    
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES      
Clarendon 7 2,763  
Hanover 4 1,440  
Kingston & St. Andrew 51 14,201  
Manchester 12 3,091  
Portland 1 1,601  
St. Ann 1 3,466  
St. Catherine 4 10,071  
St. Elizabeth 17 2,132  
St. James 32 4,985  
St. Mary 2 1,675  
St. Thomas 0 1,998  
Trelawny 2 1,729  
 

Westmoreland

 5 2,390  
       
COVID-19 TESTING      
Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities

 

 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
POSITIVES Today

 

 122 10 6 138
Cumulative POSITIVES

 

 46,765 2,201 2,576 51,542
NEGATIVE today

 

 823 All negatives are included in PCR tests 600 1,423
Cumulative NEGATIVES

 

 281,572 145,637 427,209
TOTAL TESTS TODAY

 

 945 10 606 1,561
TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE

 

 328,337 2,201 148,213 478,751
Positivity Rate[1]

 

 13.8%    
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS      
Deaths 4* 1,167  
 

Coincidental Deaths

 2

 

 162 One case was under investigation
Deaths under investigation 0  101  
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES      
 

Recovered

 22 46,773  
 

Active Cases

 3,248    
       
       
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT      
Number in Facility Quarantine 10    
Number in Home Quarantine 43,802    
 

HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT

 

      
Number Hospitalised

 

 122    
Patients Moderately Ill

 

 34    
Patients Critically Ill 16    
NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION      
Step Down Facilities 0    
State Facilities 3    
Home 3,113    
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES      
Contact of a Confirmed Case 0 2,680  
Imported 0 986  
Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 0 2,586  
Under Investigation 138 45,054  
Workplace Cluster 0 236  

 

*COVID-RELATED DEATHS:

  • A 57 year old male from St James
  • A 75 year old male from St. James
  • A 72 year old female from St James, whose death was formerly under investigation
  • A 64 year old male from Kingston & St. Andrew

[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing

Skip to content