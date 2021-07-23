High Alert Activated For Missing Child, Geovanni Porteous

A High Alert has been activated for 11-year-old Geovanni Porteous otherwise called ‘Geovie’, of Mount Peace, Dias in Hanover who has been missing since Wednesday, July 21.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and about 122 centimetres (4 feet) tall.

Reports from the Lucea Police are that about 11:30 a.m., Geovanni was last seen in Lucea.When last seen he was wearing a green merino, green multi-coloured shorts and a pair of green slippers. He has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Geovanni Porteous is being asked to contact the Lucea Police at 876- 876-956-2333, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Geovanni Porteous was made available at the time of this publication.