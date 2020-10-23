Hanover Family Court Closed Due to COVID-19

The Court Administration Division (CAD) wishes to advise the public that the Hanover Family Court will be closed on Friday, October 23, 2020.

The closure is to allow the Court time to effect changes to its operation as a result of positive COVID-19 tests.

The Hanover Family Court will reopen on Tuesday, October 27, 2020.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness and the Hanover Health Department have activated their protocols and contact tracing is currently taking place.

The CAD continues to reinforce the health protocols to staff in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Members of the public can contact the CAD at 876-613-8907 or via email customerservice@cad.gov.jm for further information.