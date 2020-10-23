JIS News
COVID-19 Update for Thursday, October 22, 2020

Coronavirus
October 23, 2020
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL
Confirmed Cases 38 8,638
SEX CLASSIFICATION    
Males 7 3,867
Females 30 4,755
Under Investigation 1 16
AGE RANGE 9 years to 85 years 1 day to 104 years
     
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES    
Clarendon 1 444
Hanover 0 119
Kingston & St. Andrew 24 3,081
Manchester 0 364
Portland 0 301
St. Ann 0 378
St. Catherine 5 1,948
St. Elizabeth 0 260
St. James 0 799
St. Mary 0 221
St. Thomas 0 394
Trelawny 5 130
Westmoreland 0 196
Parish unknown 3 3
COVID-19 TESTING    
Samples Tested

 

 649 91, 495
Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours

 

 1  
Results Positive

 

 38 8,638
Results Negative

 

 611 82, 792
Results Pending

 

 0 65
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS    
Deaths

 

 3* 182
Coincidental Deaths 0 14
Deaths under investigation 2 25
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES    
Recovered

 

 61 4,156
Active Cases 4,186  
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT    
Number in Facility Quarantine

 

 0  
Number in Home Quarantine 26,263  
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT    
Number Hospitalised 152  
Patients Moderately Ill

 

 19  
Patients Critically Ill

 

 8  
     
NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION    
Step Down Facilities 4  
State Facilities 31  
Home 4,003  
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES    
Imported 0 491
Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked) 0 602
Contacts of Confirmed Cases 0 929
Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster 0 236
Under Investigation 38 6,380

 

*Summary of Deaths
• A 77-year-old male from St. James
• An 88-year-old male from St. James
• A 91-year-old female from St. Ann

