COVID-19 Update for Thursday, October 22, 2020

One of two newly commissioned broiler units housed at the Tamarind Farm Adult Correctional Centre in Spanish Town, St. Catherine. The two units, comprising 9,000 square feet in total, were officially commissioned into service during a ceremony on Thursday (October 22). They were constructed as part of a public-private partnership (PPP) with animal feed manufacturer, Newport Mills Limited, and are expected to produce 98 tonnes of broiler meat per annum. (Contributed photo)

