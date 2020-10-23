COVID-19 Update for Thursday, October 22, 2020

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|38
|8,638
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Males
|7
|3,867
|Females
|30
|4,755
|Under Investigation
|1
|16
|AGE RANGE
|9 years to 85 years
|1 day to 104 years
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|1
|444
|Hanover
|0
|119
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|24
|3,081
|Manchester
|0
|364
|Portland
|0
|301
|St. Ann
|0
|378
|St. Catherine
|5
|1,948
|St. Elizabeth
|0
|260
|St. James
|0
|799
|St. Mary
|0
|221
|St. Thomas
|0
|394
|Trelawny
|5
|130
|Westmoreland
|0
|196
|Parish unknown
|3
|3
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Samples Tested
|649
|91, 495
|Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours
|1
|Results Positive
|38
|8,638
|Results Negative
|611
|82, 792
|Results Pending
|0
|65
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|3*
|182
|Coincidental Deaths
|0
|14
|Deaths under investigation
|2
|25
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|Recovered
|61
|4,156
|Active Cases
|4,186
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|0
|Number in Home Quarantine
|26,263
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|152
|Patients Moderately Ill
|19
|Patients Critically Ill
|8
|NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION
|Step Down Facilities
|4
|State Facilities
|31
|Home
|4,003
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Imported
|0
|491
|Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked)
|0
|602
|Contacts of Confirmed Cases
|0
|929
|Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
|Under Investigation
|38
|6,380
*Summary of Deaths
• A 77-year-old male from St. James
• An 88-year-old male from St. James
• A 91-year-old female from St. Ann