Additional Training and Support for Vineyard Town Golden Age Home Staff

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, says that staff at the Golden Age Home in Vineyard Town, Kingston, are being provided with additional training and support in order to contain any further spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) at the facility.

Addressing a virtual press conference on Thursday (October 22), Dr. Tufton informed that a team from the Kingston and St. Andrew (KSA) Health Department and the South East Regional Health Authority (SERHA) visited the home on October 21 and 22.

He said that during the visit, the public health inspectors carried out assessments and provided guidance regarding cleaning and sanitising.

“We went through the process again to reiterate, to reinforce the protocol around cleaning and sanitisation,” he noted, adding that instructions were also given regarding the placement of persons in quarantine.

Dr. Tufton disclosed that a meeting was held with the matron and some of the caregivers of the facility, noting that they were advised to assign staff to specific clusters rather than moving persons from one cluster to the next.

He said that the health education officers also interacted with staff and residents to access their knowledge, attitudes and practices towards COVID-19, noting that the evaluation will continue.

The Health Minister informed that 564 persons at the Golden Age Home have been sampled, to date, with 69 positives cases – 19 staff members, 40 residents and 10 persons, whose identities are to be determined.

Dr. Tufton said that over the next few weeks, the health team will continue to monitor the health status of the residents and staff and provide support to those who may become moderately or severely ill.

“Residents that were confirmed positive were assessed and found to be in stable condition. So all of the other positive cases remain asymptomatic, which is very encouraging, and we will continue to manage that,” he shared.

“The Ministry wishes to assure the public, as well as families and friends of staff and residents, that all the necessary measures are being implemented to ensure the best possible health outcome. We continue to monitor and manage the process at the Golden Age Home,” he said.