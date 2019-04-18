Grange Urges Community to Give Information to Police on Death of Young Girl

Story Highlights The Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, the Honourable Olivia Grange, is urging anyone with information about the death of eight-year-old Shante Skyers to make a report to the police.

The girl’s body was found in Sterling Castle Heights, St Andrew on Tuesday. She was reported missing on Thursday, 11 April 2019.

Minister Grange has urged people in the community to “say what they know about Shante’s death.”

According to her: “We cannot remain silent. Any piece of information, no matter how seemingly insignificant, can help the investigators to bring the perpetrator to justice and prevent them from harming other children.”