Promotions Process for Police Being Revamped

Story Highlights National Security Minister, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, has announced revisions to the process of promotions within the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF).

The Minister indicated that the engagements, which are to be spearheaded by the Police Commissioner, will entail the expansion of training opportunities, introduction of a transparent process of promotion and extension of the officer corps.

“No longer will upward mobility be seen as a scarce benefit offered only to a select few. Promotions will be done in an objective and orderly basis, and discretion will be extremely limited,” Dr, Chang said.

The Minister made the announcement as he opened the 2019/20 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on April 16.

Dr. Chang said the undertaking will involve a matrix of an exam, performance evaluation, length of service, analysing officers’ integrity, and interviews where necessary.

“This is being done to ensure that we have the appropriate depth of leadership going forward,” he said.

The Minister further pointed out that “we have decided to face the broad reality that unless the police force has strong, adequate internal controls and oversight that ensures professional standards and accountability, we will never have a strong police force”.

Dr. Chang emphasised the Government’s seriousness about channelling resources into this area to elevate the JCF to a high standard and restore public trust in the organisation.

“The Professional Standards and Accountability Branch of the Police Force is now headed by Deputy Commissioner of Police [Selwyn] Haye. I am confident that his presence will send a strong signal concerning the new strategic direction of this unit. The police must develop their own professional standards, monitor them, and apply sanctions when they are breached,” the Minister further stated.