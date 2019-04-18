1,000 New Police Officers to be Trained this Year

Story Highlights Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, says a total of 1,000 new police officers are expected to be trained this year.

Opening the 2019/20 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on April 16, Dr. Chang said by next year, that figure should increase to 1,500 police officers.

A professional review of the 19 territorial police divisions suggests that an additional 4,000 members are required to ensure adequate staffing.

Dr. Chang noted that while these numbers are being expanded, the Commissioner of Police and his team will be reorganising and “re-missioning” the Inspectorate of Constabulary (IOC), which will be rebranded the Professional Standard Branch of the Police Force.

He added that the Mobile Reserve will be restructured and placed in a position to be more effective while responding to the many hotspots across the island effectively.

Meanwhile, Dr. Chang stated that the Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime Investigation Branch (C-TOC), will have a special subgroup to deal with anti-gang, among other things.