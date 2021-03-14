Grange: Monument to ‘Aunt V’ ready by September

The Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, the Honourable Olivia Grange, says the monument to Violet Moss Brown is set to become the first in a series to mark Jamaica’s Diamond Jubilee.

Mrs Moss-Brown, who was affectionately called ‘Aunt V’, was record holder for world’s ‘Oldest living person’ and ‘Oldest living woman’.

Minister Grange said the monument — a life-size bust — will be erected in Duanvale, Trelawny, where ‘Aunt V’ lived.

The Minister said arrangements were being made to “have the bust ready for unveiling on the anniversary of ‘Aunt V’s passing.”

‘Aunt V’ died on September 15, 2017 at the age of 117 years and 189 days — a few months after she officially claimed the title of world’s ‘Oldest living person’ on July 27, 2017.

Minister Grange said the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport will work with the Trelawny Municipal Corporation to honour ‘Aunt V’.

The Mayor of Falmouth, His Worship Councillor Collin Gager, said Palmers Crescent, the road on which ‘Aunt V’s home is located, will be renamed in honour of the supercentenarian.

Jamaica celebrates 60 years of Independence in 2022. The Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport — which will lead the celebrations — will host a series of activities in the lead-up to the official period of commemoration.