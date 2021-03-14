Blind And Visually Impaired Artisans Get Improved Workspace

The 12 blind and visually impaired artisans of the Superior Craft and More Co-operative Society, are now offerings their skills in caning, webbing, wickerwork and cording from a more comfortable and well-equipped workspace.

With grant funding of $1.8 million under the European Union (EU)-funded Poverty Reduction Programme (PRP), a small building was constructed to accommodate them at the Jamaica Society for the Blind’s Old Hope Road premises, from which they have been operating for many years.

The funds also went towards procuring additional materials used in the manufacturing process including wicker and dye. This will enhance their production levels thus improving their sales and the economic viability of the project.

The enhanced social enterprise was symbolically handed over during a virtual handing on Friday (March 12).

In pre-recorded remarks, Head of Cooperation, EU Delegation to Jamaica, Ricard Bardia Divins, stressed the importance of ensuring that persons with disabilities are fully included as contributors and beneficiaries in the economy and society.

“The current pandemic makes this even more of an imperative as we have seen that the most vulnerable in societies worldwide are the disabled, the elderly and the poor, who are more at risk from the negative effects of the pandemic,” he said.

He said that the support provided to the artisans also facilitated new product development activities, resulting in the creation of six prototypes; the development and use of an appropriate procurement plan; the development and ongoing implementation of recommendations for improved management practices; and the development and launch of a social media plan.

These, he said, “have all put Superior Craft in a high position to come out stronger from this pandemic and remain viable.”

Mr. Divins noted that through the PRP, which is being implemented by the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF), the EU has provided grant funding of approximately $ 6 billion (EUR 40 million), to support activities aimed at helping community members undertake projects, which uplift them as well as their communities.

Project Manager at the JSIF, Rhian Holder, in her remarks, said that the support provided to the blind and visually impaired artisans of Superior Craft and More will improve their livelihoods.

“JSIF is pleased that through this grant funding, we can serve yet another special needs organisation as we work towards inclusiveness in the way we serve communities,” she said.

Ms. Holder noted that Superior Craft and More is one of six enterprises to receive grants to implement and manage local community development projects through PRP’s entrepreneurship grant initiative, which includes providing business support.

Manager, Superior Craft and More, Claudette Thompson, said the group is grateful for the support received under the PRP to improve its social enterprise.

“We now know how to….put ourselves out there, because we are now more knowledgeable of what business is all about,” she said.

The craft pieces manufactured by the group are industry standard. They include a variety of wicker lounge chairs, patio chairs, vases, baskets, floating lamps, among other items which may be personalised upon request.

Members also carry out skillful repair of old furniture.