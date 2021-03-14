COVID-19 update of Saturday, March 13, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|NOTES
|Confirmed Cases
|587
|30,499
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|332
|17,110
|Males
|255
|13,386
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|6 weeks to 95 years
|1 day to 104 years
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|40
|1,681
|Hanover
|17
|871
|KSA
|162
|8,726
|Manchester
|40
|1,954
|Portland
|18
|873
|St. Ann
|48
|1,988
|St. Catherine
|111
|5,838
|St. Elizabeth
|20
|1,070
|St. James
|33
|3,234
|St. Mary
|12
|805
|St. Thomas
|48
|1,120
|Trelawny
|32
|1,131
|Westmoreland
|6
|1,208
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Type of Tests
|PCR
|Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|504
|43
|40
|587
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|28,544
|883
|1,072
|30,499
|NEGATIVE Today
|940
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|717
|1,657
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|191,978
|20,886
|212,864
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|1,444
|43
|757
|2,244
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|220,522
|883
|21,958
|243,363
|Positivity Rate
|36.8%
(PCR & Public Sector Antigen Tests)
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|
NOTES
|Deaths
|1
|485
|72-year-old male from St. Catherine
|Coincidental Deaths
|0
|92
|Deaths under investigation
|1
|57
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|
Recovered
|80
|15,139
|
Active Cases
|587
|14,640
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|9
|Number in Home Quarantine
|20,347
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|366
|Patients Moderately Ill
|24
|Patients Critically Ill
|33
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Imported
|3
|720
|Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically Linked)
|0
|1,339
|Contacts of Confirmed Cases
|0
|2,068
|Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
|Under Investigation
|584
|26,136
JIS News