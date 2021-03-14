Advertisement
BGLC All License & Permits
JIS News
COVID-19 update of Saturday, March 13, 2021

Coronavirus
March 14, 2021
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL  NOTES
Confirmed Cases 587 30,499  
SEX CLASSIFICATION      
Females 332 17,110  
Males 255 13,386  
Under Investigation 0 3  
AGE RANGE 6 weeks  to 95 years 1 day to 104 years  
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES      
Clarendon 40 1,681  
Hanover 17 871  
KSA 162 8,726  
Manchester 40 1,954  
Portland 18 873  
St. Ann 48 1,988  
St. Catherine 111 5,838  
St. Elizabeth 20 1,070  
St. James 33 3,234  
St. Mary 12 805  
St. Thomas 48 1,120  
Trelawny 32 1,131  
Westmoreland 6 1,208  
COVID-19 TESTING      
Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities

 

 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
POSITIVES Today

 

 504 43 40 587
Cumulative POSITIVES

 

 28,544 883 1,072 30,499
NEGATIVE Today

 

 940 All negatives are included in PCR tests 717 1,657
Cumulative NEGATIVES

 

 191,978 20,886 212,864
TOTAL TESTS TODAY

 

 1,444 43 757 2,244
TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE

 

 220,522 883 21,958 243,363
Positivity Rate

 

 36.8%

(PCR & Public Sector Antigen Tests)

    
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS 24 HRS OVERALL  

NOTES

 
Deaths

 

 1

 

 485

 

 72-year-old male from St. Catherine
Coincidental Deaths

 

 0

 

 92

 

  
Deaths under investigation 1 57  
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES      
 

Recovered

 80 15,139  
 

Active Cases

 587 14,640  
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT      
Number in Facility Quarantine 9    
Number in Home Quarantine 20,347    
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT      
Number Hospitalised 366    
Patients Moderately Ill 24    
Patients Critically Ill 33    
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES      
Imported 3 720  
Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically Linked) 0 1,339  
Contacts of Confirmed Cases 0 2,068  
Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster 0 236  
Under Investigation 584 26,136  
