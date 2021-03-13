Government to Further Amend Trafficking in Persons Act

Government is in the process of updating the Trafficking in Persons (TIP) Act to effectively combat human trafficking.

“We are currently in the process of preparing further amendments just to ensure that the legislation remains in line with current realities,” said Chairman of the National Taskforce Against Trafficking in Person (NATFATIP), Courtney Williams.

He was speaking at a virtual Jamaica Diaspora TIP roundtable on Thursday (March 11)

The TIP Act was enacted in 2007 to prescribe measures to prevent and combat trafficking in persons.

It was updated in 2013 and again 2018, to enable a judge to try trafficking offences without a jury.

Mr. Williams, who is also the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of National Security, said that over the years, the Government has made notable progress in its efforts to combat human trafficking, noting that there have been eight convictions and one appeal since the enactment of the legislation.

“We have also seen the rescue of over 100 TIP victims in Jamaica. In addition to that, we have operationalised a trafficking in person shelter and that was done in 2013,” he informed.

He noted further that specialised units have been established by the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) and at the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, respectively, for the investigation and prosecution of human trafficking.

Further, Mr. Williams said NATFATIP has developed and introduced a TIP curriculum in secondary schools as well as TIP clubs to promote greater awareness among students and teachers about human trafficking.

“To date, there are approximately 20 clubs, which have been formed and it is our intention to increase this number significantly over the coming fiscal year,” he said.

Mr. Williams said that NATFATIP has also been conducting sensitisation sessions across the island. He noted that these sessions are being held virtually given the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

He informed further that the taskforce has been using social media and other digital platforms to “amplify the Government’s education and prevention efforts.”