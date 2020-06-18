Gov’t To Undertake $220-Million House-Wiring Project

The Government will commence a $220-million house-wiring project in select constituencies during this fiscal year.

This was disclosed by Minister of Science, Energy and Technology, Hon. Fayval Williams, in her contribution to the 2020/21 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on Wednesday (June 17),

She said that the wiring project is being managed by the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF) under a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Ministry.

Work will get under way in constituencies for which Members of Parliament have submitted projects to the Ministry.

Meanwhile, Minister Williams told the House that work will be advanced on the development of a national solarisation programme for Jamaica, with assistance from development partners.

“We intend to bridge the last mile to reach every Jamaican on the grid or off the grid. The US$2.8-billion investment projection in the electricity generation sector to 2037 aims to achieve 50 per cent renewable energy mix based on the Integrated Resource Plan,” she noted.

She said that for the five-year target (to 2025), Jamaica will be going to market for 320 megawatts (MW) of solar and/or wind; 120 MW of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and 74 MW of hydro, waste to energy and/or biomass.

“The Ministry will continue to lead the transformation of Jamaica’s energy investment ecosystem through encouraging private investment and innovative financing options. We will strengthen the policy, regulatory and legislative frameworks by updating the National Energy Policy; complete the Petroleum Downstream Act; and amend the Electricity Act of 2015,” the Minister said.