JPC Stages Virtual Discussion Forum On Productivity Friday

Members of the public are invited to participate in the Jamaica Productivity Centre (JPC) ‘Productivity in Focus’ virtual discussion session on Friday (June 19), under the theme ‘Work Smarter not Harder’.

The event, oganised in observance of World Productivity Day on Saturday (June 20), will open the dialogue on productivity as Jamaica deals with the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“This is an opportunity for stakeholders from the business sector to engage the Ministry of Labour and Social Security and the JPC in discussions regarding policy recommendations and strategies to improve economic and workplace efficiency,” Chief Technical Director of the JPC, Tamar Nelson, told JIS News.

She pointed out that with COVID-19 there is greater need to draw attention to the implementation of tools and to propagate productivity quality, competitiveness, innovation and efficiency at this time.

Key areas for discussion include productivity from an individual perspective, labour productivity in the private and public sectors, the future of technology and innovation in Jamaica’s workforce, and flexible/remote work arrangements in Jamaica.

The discussion panel will be led by State Minister in the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Zavia Mayne, and includes former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GraceKennedy Limited, Douglas Orane; President of the Caribbean Employers’ Federation, Wayne Chen; Divisional Director for Industrial Relations in the Ministry, Gillian Corrodus; Senior Research Analyst, JPC, Wendel Ivey; and Senior Service Designer at SlashRoots Foundation, Denique Ferguson.

The session will take place between 10:00 a.m. and noon via the Zoom platform.

It will be streamed live on the social media pages of the MLSS/JPC and JIS. Scheduled broadcast of the forum will be carried live on Power 106 FM and the Public Broadcasting Corporation of Jamaica (PBCJ).

World Productivity Day aims to encourage all stakeholders to implement productivity tools and techniques in their industries in a bid to grow the economy.