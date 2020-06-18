Approximately 300 Jamaican Ship Workers to Arrive in Port Royal this Saturday, June 20

As part of the Government of Jamaica’s (GOJ) Controlled Entry Programme, arrangements have been finalized for approximately 300 Jamaicans to arrive in the island.

The Jamaicans will arrive at Port Royal via two cruise vessels, Royal Caribbean’s Rhapsody of the Seas and the Disney Wonder, over the next 24 hours.

Debarkation of both vessels will take place on Saturday, June 20, 2020.

A Government multi-agency team led by Minister without portfolio in the Ministry of National Security, Senator the Honourable Matthew Samuda, and supported by the relevant state agencies including the Port Authority of Jamaica, the Jamaica Defence Force, the Jamaica Constabulary Force, the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the Jamaica Customs Agency and the Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency will process the repatriated Jamaicans.

All persons will be processed using the established protocols for testing, sensitization, and quarantine as would have obtained for all previous ship arrivals, including mandatory state quarantine until their test results are available.