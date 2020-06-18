Advertisement
JIS News
Tribute

PHOTOS: Parliamentary Officials Mourn Hon Shahine Robinson

Tribute
June 18, 2020
Written by: Houses of Parliament
Clerk to the Houses of Parliament, Mrs. Heather Cooke sign the Condolence Book for former Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Shahine Robinson, during the official period of mourning for the late Parliamentarian.

 

Opposition Senator, Senator Lambert Brown sign the Condolence Book for former Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Shahine Robinson, during the official period of mourning for the late Parliamentarian.
