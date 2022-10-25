Gov’t To Push Access to Adaptation Financing at COP 27

Unlocking financing for adaptation to the impacts of climate change will be among the topics that the Government of Jamaica will be placing at the forefront of discussions at the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 27).

The event will be held from November 6 to 18 in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.

COP 27 facilitates the meeting of countries to take action towards achieving the world’s collective climate goals as agreed under the Paris Agreement and Convention.

“Jamaica will be calling for adaptation financing commitments to be met and for the harmonisation and removal of barriers to access this finance,” said Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Senator the Hon. Matthew Samuda.

“At COP, the developing world will raise its collective voices and demand significantly more resources for adaptation,” he added.

Minister Samuda said that the Government will also place on the agenda the issue of solid waste management and loss and damage within the context of climate change.

He was addressing the Acorn Climate Summit 2022 on Monday (October 24) at the Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel, Kingston.

The Summit, held under the theme ‘Climate Departure and Resilience – Is Jamaica Ready for the Journey,’ aimed to raise awareness among stakeholders about the need for urgent action on climate change.

Mr. Samuda said the Government of Jamaica is taking its commitments to the climate change response seriously.

Several targets have been placed on the country’s climate change agenda, among them is the increase of the target for the use of renewable energy from 30 per cent to 50 per cent by 2030.

In addition, the country has achieved 25 per cent land mass protection and is moving towards achieving 30 per cent protection in 2025 or earlier.

We had given a commitment for [30 per cent by 2030]. We will surpass that and then submit updated targets as we expect to go further,” Senator Samuda said.

In her remarks at the Summit, European Union Ambassador to Jamaica, Her Excellency Marianne Van Steen, noted that while the developed countries are the major contributor to global warming and climate change, small island developing states (SIDS), such as Jamaica, are feeling the worst impacts.

She said the Summit will seek to address these concerns, noting that mitigation, adaptation, and climate finance will form the central themes of discussions at COP 27.