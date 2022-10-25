St. Elizabeth Fire Division Targets the Most Vulnerable

The elderly and persons with disabilities are among the vulnerable groups being targeted by the St. Elizabeth Fire Division, during the Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB) Fire and Life Safety Awareness Week, being observed from October 23 to 29.

“We will be focusing on our most vulnerable community, which sometimes is overlooked [because] most times, based on our stats, we have realised that these are the persons that are actually perishing in some of our fires,” said the Division’s Acting Senior Deputy Superintendent, Choy Malcolm.

He was addressing a Fire and Life Safety Symposium at the JAG Myers Park in Black River, St. Elizabeth, on October 24, in observance of the national theme, ‘Preserving the Nation through Life Safety and Fire Prevention’.

Mr. Malcolm indicated that the Division will be conducting fire drills, lectures and fire-safety activities to engage the elderly, persons with disabilities, youth and other disadvantaged groups in the various towns and communities in the parish throughout the week.

“In the last few years, we have realised that there has been an increase as it relates to deaths related to fires, and the JFB has upped our programmes in ensuring that we do more education of our nation,” Mr. Malcolm outlined.

“The business of fire is a very serious one, and we have realised the need for education in our schools, institutions [and] farming communities, where some illicit practices have led to the loss of valuable properties and products,” he added.

In 2021, St. Elizabeth had 74 structural fires; 10 motor-vehicle fires; and 419 bush, grass and tree fires. In the same year, fire also led to some 54 additional homeless persons, injured 29 individuals, and caused five deaths.

Mr. Malcolm is urging citizens in St. Elizabeth and the wider Jamaica to take fire-safety precautions, particularly in the homes.

“Be careful how we grill our homes because what we can be doing at times is actually putting ourselves in a prisoner situation. Most of the victims that we find during a search after the fire are mostly close to the door or doorway. So, if you have grills, the family must know which key is for the grill and we advise that that key is kept separate from the bunch. Put a mark on it or put it at a location where everyone in the house knows,” he advised.

The St. Elizabeth Fire Division had a National Church Service at the Waterloo Apostolic Church on October 23.

From October 25 to 29, the Division will engage communities, schools and businesses in Junction, Flagaman, New Market, Lewisville and other areas in fire-safety tips and drills as well as donate fire extinguishers and smoke detectors.

The Symposium was held in collaboration with the St. Elizabeth Municipal Corporation. Students from more than a dozen primary and secondary institutions attended and were engaged in the day’s various fire-safety activities.