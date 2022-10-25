Parents Urged to Institute Fire Safeguards at Home

Parents and other residents across St. Elizabeth are being encouraged to institute fire safeguards at home to protect their children.
Mayor of Black River, Councillor Derrick Sangster, said parents should be mindful of where matches and flammable material are kept and ensure these are not accessible by the youngsters.
“Let me also implore all fathers and mothers not to [light] candles or lamps, lock up their houses and leave the children inside. Let us be partners with the Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB) and teach [the children] not to play with fire, and how to be safe. [We must] go into the schools and into the communities to educate the residents,” the Mayor urged.
He was addressing a Fire and Life Safety Symposium at the JAG Myers Park in Black River, St. Elizabeth, on Monday (October 24).
The symposium was hosted by the St. Elizabeth Fire Division in partnership with the St. Elizabeth Municipal Corporation and other allied agencies.
The forum formed part of activities by the JFB marking Fire and Life Safety Awareness Week from October 23 to 29, under the theme ‘Preserving the Nation through Life Safety and Fire Prevention’.
The St. Elizabeth Fire Division has planned activities aimed at sensitising residents across the parish, particularly youth, the elderly and other vulnerable groups, about fire prevention.
The JFB will also be making donations of fire extinguishers and smoke detectors to various stakeholders.
Mr. Sangster said the job of firefighters is “a serious one”, as the men and women go above and beyond the call of duty to protect life and property.
Against this background, he said their dedication to service must be respected and appreciated.
“I want to use this occasion to laud all the firefighters in Jamaica for putting their lives on the line as first responders for our country. I encourage them to continue to be brave and to continue the duty of keeping all Jamaicans safe in their particular environments,” Mr. Sangster added.
Students from more than a dozen primary and secondary institutions attending the symposium were engaged in the day’s various fire-safety activities.