Gov’t to Establish Export Academy

The Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce, through the Trade Board Limited, will be establishing an export academy.

This facility, work on which is expected to commence in July, is designed to provide free, online information and training for businesses, to boost their confidence to seek out export opportunities.

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, made the announcement while delivering the keynote address during the opening ceremony for Expo Jamaica 2023 at the National Indoor Sports Centre in Kingston, on Thursday (April 27).

Meanwhile, Mr. Holness said the Trade Board is working to digitise its services and initiatives, with the aim of supporting exporters and facilitating ease of access to its provisions.

Other initiatives in the pipeline include the Step-Up initiative and a market intelligence and trade compliance information platform.

Mr. Holness said this online resource will facilitate the registration of businesses around the world, while adding that “the Trade Board is working to support exporters”.

Noting recent data indicating a six per cent increase in local manufacturing, the Prime Minister said this signals the sector’s revival.

Expo Jamaica, the Caribbean’s trade show, is making its return after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The show was cancelled in April 2020, while a virtual staging was held in October 2021.

This year’s event features 230 exhibitors showcasing the best of Jamaica’s products and services.

It will connect local manufacturers, producers, tourism industry players, and service providers with 660 local and international buyers from almost 30 countries.

“We are expecting that the Expo this year will be bigger than it ever was, seeing that there is this pent-up energy as a result of us not having the opportunity to hold the expo during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Prime Minister Holness said.

He also welcomed “significant interest” from international buyers in all areas of engagement, among these distribution retailers, hotel purchasers, and potential partners in various manufacturing endeavours.

“We have a broad-based manufacturing industry here in Jamaica and I am certain that as a result of this expo and the exposure, that this broad base of Jamaica’s manufacturing will increase even greater,” Mr. Holness said.

Expo Jamaica 2023 is being held from April 27 to 30 at the National Arena and the National Indoor Sports Centre.