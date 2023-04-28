Government Considers Femtech

The Government is considering investing in and promoting the use of feminist technology (femtech) to better respond to women and girls’ most pressing needs in Jamaica.
Minister of Science, Energy and Technology, Hon. Daryl Vaz, made the announcement on Thursday (April 27) at the CARICOM Girls in Information and Communications Technology Day (ICT) online event.
Femtech is used globally and is considered technological innovations, including software products and diagnostic tools that address women’s health issues.
These tools include fertility solutions, period-tracking apps, and women’s sexual wellness.
“While increased accessibility to the Internet for women and girls is vital, our efforts cannot cease there,” Minister Vaz said.
The Minister also underscored the importance of eliminating cyberviolence that targets younger women.
“The Government of Jamaica will continue its work to boost corporate accountability for policies and solutions to end online and tech-related violence and discrimination, so that technology remains a perpetual force for all times,” he said.
International Girls in ICT Day is observed on the fourth Thursday in April annually. The Day was celebrated this year under the theme ‘Digital Skills for Life’.