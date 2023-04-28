Multimillion-Dollar Contracts Approved by Cabinet

Cabinet has approved the award of multimillion-dollar contracts to several entities to provide services for the Government.
These include a $132-million contract to Deryck A. Gibson Limited by the National Water Commission (NWC) for the Anchovy Water Supply Project in St. James.
Providing the details during Wednesday’s (April 26) post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House, Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister with Responsibility for Information, Hon. Robert Morgan, informed that the project includes the Shettlewood to Mount Carey and Nelson Tank Pumping Unit.
The contract will facilitate the supply and delivery of 200mm and 150mm nominal diameter ductile iron pipes and associated fittings for the project, and is in keeping with the Public Procurement Commission’s endorsement.
Mr. Morgan also informed that Cabinet approved the renewal of insurance placement for the Airports Authority of Jamaica (AAJ) for the third and final year of the triennium contract, for the period May 1, 2023, to April 20, 2024.
This placement was done by Fraser, Fontaine and Kong Insurance Brokers Limited, who recommended General Accident Insurance Company Limited (GAIC), and Lloyd’s Syndicate Chaucer as follows: placement of US-dollar denominated policies – US$411,173, and placement of Jamaican-dollar denominated policies – $1,405,981.
Meanwhile, Cabinet also approved the award of a contract to the Port Authority of Jamaica (PAJ) to facilitate real estate development, planning and design consultancy services for the PAJ’s 12-acre property in Montego Bay, St. James.
“The award of the contract in the amount of $190 million, including General Consumption Tax, was done to Harold Morrison + Robert Woodstock Associates Limited,” Mr. Morgan informed.