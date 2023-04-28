Cabinet Approves Key Appointments to Boards and Commissions of Several State Entities

Cabinet has approved key appointments to several Boards and Commissions, to ensure effective governance of the State institutions for which these have oversight.

Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister with Responsibility for Information, Hon. Robert Morgan, provided details during Wednesday’s (April 26) post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House.

He informed that Cabinet approved the appointment of Doreen Buchanan and Charles Heholt to the Jamaica Racing Commission (JRC), with effect from April 17, 2023 to October 3, 2024, when the Board’s tenure is slated to expire.

Appointments were also approved for the Jamaica Deposit Insurance Scheme’s Board of Management for two years, effective April 4, 2022 to April 3, 2024. These include Herbert Hylton, Linda Wright-Ashley, and Blondell Walker.

The Cabinet submission further recommended that the existing appointed members continue to serve until 2024.

Meanwhile, several persons were recommended and endorsed by Cabinet for appointment to the Public Procurement Commission’s Board of Commissioners by the Governor-General for a period of four years.

They are Lisa Diana Rhooms, Sacha Lawrence Rose, Raymond Cooper and Vernon Barrett.

This is in accordance with the effective date as specified in the Instrument of Appointment.

“Existing members, Mr. Raymond McIntyre and Mr. David Barrett would continue to serve up until the 31st of March 2024 and the 17th of May 2024, respectively,” Mr. Morgan said.

Meanwhile, the Minister also informed that Cabinet approval was given for a delegation led by Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Karl Samuda, to participate in the opening of a new office for the liaison service in Nova Scotia, Canada, from June 7 to 10, 2023.

Minister Samuda is also slated to attend and deliver Jamaica’s Statement at the 111th Session of the International Labour Conference in Geneva, Switzerland, from June 10 to 16, 2023.

Cabinet also gave approval for a delegation, to be led by Minister Samuda, to attend the 12th Subregional International Labour Organisation (ILO) Meeting of Caribbean Labour Ministers in Georgetown, Guyana, from May 23 to 25, 2023.

Approval was further given for the payment of a quota increase by the Government of Jamaica, in the sum of US$72,430, to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), with effect from January 2023.