$840-Million Upgrading at Constant Spring Water Treatment Plant

Government’s investment in the upgrading and reconstruction of the Constant Spring Water Treatment Plant (WTP) is providing improved access to potable water supply for some 40,000 Corporate Area residents, particularly as the country continues to face drought conditions.

The works, done between 2019 and 2021 at a cost of approximately $840 million, were aimed at addressing water loss of approximately 4.5 million gallons per day due to leakage of the two clear water-storage reservoirs at the facility.

As part of the undertaking, the roofs of the reservoirs were replaced, a new structure was constructed, the walls and floors received waterproof coating, and pipes and valves were replaced and reconfigured.

Residents of areas such as Havendale, Stony Hill, Half-Way Tree, New Kingston, Cross Roads, among others, are now benefiting from the improvements.

Speaking during a tour of the National Water Commission (NWC)-managed plant on Wednesday (April 27), Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Senator the Hon. Matthew Samuda, said the investment was well spent.

“This is work that we’re proud of [and] it is further supported by the work that would have been done on Constant Spring Road and Hagley Park Road by way of re-laying new mains.

“Those [pipes] would have leaked like a sieve prior to this work we have done,” he said, noting that the leaks “contributed heavily” to the 71 per cent of non-revenue water (NRW) loss in the Corporate Area at the time.

“So, what you should see is that we’ve invested in the in-takes, we’re investing in the processing capacity, we’re investing in the storage, and we’re investing in the distribution network,” Senator Samuda added.

He noted that the digitising of the water-treatment process was also undertaken, “so we’re digitally sure of the volumes that we have; we’re very clear on the issues in terms of quality of our water”.

President of the Spring Way Citizens Association in Manor Park, Yashica Lopez, told JIS News that she is pleased with the improvements.

“To actually be on site today and get the facts gives a bit of assurance [that] during the drought period, we will have improved water supply and less lock-offs,” she said.