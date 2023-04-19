Cabinet Approves Multimillion-Dollar Gov’t Contracts

Cabinet has approved the award of several multimillion-dollar contracts to various entities to provide services for the Government.
Among them is a US$1-million contract to Charles Kendall Incorporated to provide technical assistance for strengthening Jamaica’s public-procurement system.
Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister with Responsibility for Information, Hon. Robert Morgan, made the disclosure during a post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House in St. Andrew, on Wednesday (April 19).
He further informed that Cabinet approved the award of a $162-million contract for the provision of security services at National Health Fund (NHF) facilities.
Modern Investigation and Security Company Limited has been contracted for this engagement over a two-year period.
Additionally, a $192-million contract has been awarded to Vehicles and Supplies Limited to supply, deliver, and service 30 double-cabin 4×4 pickups for the National Water Commission (NWC).
Minister Morgan further informed that Cabinet approved a $64-million contract to Quality Plus Contracting Company Limited for shoreline protection works at Orange Bay, Portland.
The programme falls under the Government of Jamaica/Adaptation Fund Programme.
“This was approved through the Planning Institute of Jamaica… and was endorsed by the Public Procurement Commission,” he said.
Meanwhile Mr. Morgan announced Board appointments for the St. Ann’s Bay Regional Hospital Management Committee and the Quarries Advisory Committee.
The Hospital Committee will be Chaired by Michael Belnavis, with effect from April 3, 2023 to April 2, 2026.
The Quarries Advisory Committee appointments include Hugh Gentles, who will serve as Chairman, and members Merline Daley and Richard Nelson, with effect from April 3, 2023 to June 12, 2024.