Gov’t Prepared To Take Action to Prevent COVID-19 Price Gouging

Story Highlights Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, says the Government is prepared to take action to prevent price gouging due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) global pandemic.

“The laws can be triggered to set prices. When you have extraordinary circumstances like these, you have to now regulate in the national interest,” he added.

The meeting was convened to update western Jamaica-based stakeholders on COVID-19.

Price gouging refers to vendors taking unfair advantage of consumers during an emergency or disaster by greatly increasing prices for essential goods and services.

“If we determine, as a Government, that there are persons out there, who have decided to exploit the health threat to the population by price gouging or hoarding, the laws can be trigged to give protection for the greater good of society,” Dr. Tufton said at a stakeholders’ meeting at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St. James on Friday (March 13).

He further urged consumers not to hoard essential items.

“Some persons, they see sanitisers and they want to buy all of it and it is really not helping them if everybody else doesn’t have. So we’re trying to see if we can limit that type of thing,” he noted.

