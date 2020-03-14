JIS News
PHOTOS: Soldiers at Seven Miles Quarantine Area

March 14, 2020
Soldiers man an area of the Seven Miles community of Bull Bay, St. Andrew on Saturday morning (March 14). The Seven and Eight Miles communities have been placed under quarantine to contain the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). This follows a Declaration Order by Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, designating the entire island a disaster area, under the Disaster Risk Management Act. The decision was taken to quarantine the communities after a number of persons, who are linked to the first individual, who tested positive for the virus (patient zero), started showing symptoms that suggested that they are ill or becoming ill.

 

