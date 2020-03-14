Carnival Postponed Until October

Story Highlights With an increase in coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Jamaica, the Ministry of Tourism has announced that the road parade for Jamaica Carnival 2020 has been postponed until October 25.

Portfolio Minister, the Hon. Edmund Bartlett, said that other tourism-related events have been postponed “in keeping with the Government’s policy of ensuring that we minimise contact, because that’s how the virus moves.”

These include the Tourism Workers Pension Scheme’s sensitisation sessions, the Tourism Service Excellence Awards originally scheduled for Saturday (March 14), the Tourism Disaster Framework workshops in Montego Bay and Ocho Rios, and the Jamaica Blue Mountain Coffee Festival.

With an increase in coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Jamaica, the Ministry of Tourism has announced that the road parade for Jamaica Carnival 2020 has been postponed until October 25.

This announcement was made during a press conference at the Ministry’s offices in New Kingston on Friday (March 13).

Chairman of the National Carnival in Jamaica Stakeholders Committee under the Sports and Entertainment Network of the Tourism Linkages Network, Kamal Bankay, said that the decision to postpone the event, which was scheduled for April, is aimed at reducing the risk of spreading the virus.

“The revelers, who have committed to coming to our island, need to know immediately that we are taking steps to protect them and protect the safety of our citizens,” he noted.

Portfolio Minister, the Hon. Edmund Bartlett, said that other tourism-related events have been postponed “in keeping with the Government’s policy of ensuring that we minimise contact, because that’s how the virus moves.”

These include the Tourism Workers Pension Scheme’s sensitisation sessions, the Tourism Service Excellence Awards originally scheduled for Saturday (March 14), the Tourism Disaster Framework workshops in Montego Bay and Ocho Rios, and the Jamaica Blue Mountain Coffee Festival.