Coronation Market to Close Saturday Night for Sanitisation

Coronation Market in downtown Kingston will be closed for cleaning and sanitation purposes starting 8:00 p.m. Saturday (March 14).

The market is slated to reopen for business by Wednesday (March 18).

Mayor of Kingston, Senator Councillor Delroy Williams, made the disclosure during a meeting of the Parish Disaster Committee on Friday (March 13), at the Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation’s (KSAMC) offices in downtown Kingston.

He said the closure of the market is necessary to facilitate thorough sanitisation.

“Generally, the market is closed on Saturday night for cleaning, which goes into Sunday and sometimes very early Monday so that part of it is not new. But what is new is the fact that we would go into Monday and Tuesday with the cleaning and that’s primarily because the sanitisation would require more than just cleaning,” he said.

Senator Williams noted that the decision was taken following discussions with the Ministries of Health and Wellness and Local Government and Community Development; as well as the City Engineers Department of the Municipality.

Mayor Williams said vendors have been advised of the decision.

He explained that the days selected are considered “low days” as it relates to market activities, adding that operations within the market begin to gather momentum post Wednesday.

“We have chosen those days to have the least impact on the market operations as possible, but this is not an everyday type of activity, so the next time we do it is the next quarter,” he said.

Mayor Williams said other markets in the Corporate Area are scheduled to be cleaned and sanitised as well.

The meeting sought to bring Councillors up to date on actions being taken by the Municipality in light of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The virus has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO).