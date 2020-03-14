Gov’t Imposes Travel Restrictions for the UK

The Government of Jamaica has restricted travel to and from the United Kingdom (UK), as the country steps up measures to prevent and contain the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Prime Minister, the Most. Hon Andrew Holness, who made the announcement at a press briefing at the Office of the Prime Minister on Friday (March 13), indicated that the move is part of the prevention and containment strategies that are being employed by Government to deal with the pandemic.

The UK, which is the location from where Jamaica’s first two positive cases had originated, now joins a list of countries for which Jamaica has instituted travel restrictions in the wake of the global outbreak of COVID-19.

The others are China, Italy, South Korea, Singapore, France, Spain, Germany and Iran.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Dunstan Bryan, said that the travel restrictions for the UK are similar to those imposed by Jamaica on the other countries.

“Only citizens and persons, who have residency or long-stay arrangements or marriage exemptions, will be landed in the country. All other persons will not be landed at this time,” Mr. Bryan said.

The Permanent Secretary also explained that persons, who arrive in Jamaica from the UK, will now be quarantined.

He said that based on the Ministry’s risk assessment they will either be subjected to quarantine at home or in a Government facility if they display symptoms.

Mr. Bryan said the UK travel restrictions will also require persons, who have arrived in the island from that country, to self-identify.

“And so if you are a citizen in the island, who has come from the UK and you believe that you are beginning to display symptoms, we ask that you self-identify by contacting 888-ONE-LOVE. Once you contact us, we will begin to give you the necessary instructions,” he noted.

Citizens and other persons, who feel that they may have been affected based on their travel history or otherwise, are also encouraged to call the Ministry’s helpline or send an email to covid19@moh.gov.jm.