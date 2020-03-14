Be Honest With Health Officials

Story Highlights The Ministry of Health and Wellness is appealing for persons to be honest and open when answering questions from health officials relating to the coronavirus (COVID-19)

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is advising that people can contract COVID-19 from contact with someone with the virus.

The Ministry continues to advise persons to: stay more than 1 metre (3feet) away from a person, who is sick; practice frequent and thorough hand washing; avoid touching the face; coughing and sneezing into a tissue then discarding it; and for those who are sick to stay away from others.

Jamaica has confirmed eight cases of the virus to date.

Principal Medical Officer and National Epidemiologist, Dr. Karen Webster-Kerr, told JIS News that in an effort to halt the spread of the virus, health officials will have to be in communities to trace the contacts of infected persons.

“So, if we speak to you or we come to you, we ask that you be very open about where you have been and who you have been in contact with so that we can get accurate information to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the country,” she said.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person to person. This can happen when droplets from the cough or sneeze of an infected person lands in the mouth or nose of people nearby or inhaled into their lungs.

It can also be spread from persons coming into contact with infected surfaces or objects then touching their mouth, nose, or eyes.

