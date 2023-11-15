Gov’t Piloting Solar Lamp Project

The Government has launched a pilot project to distribute solar-powered lamps to households islandwide that do not have access to electricity.

The initiative, being spearheaded by the Ministry of Science, Energy, Telecommunications and Transport, will see the distribution of 1,000 lamps across the 63 constituencies.

This is intended to aid in reducing the risks associated with persons using alternative lighting sources.

The project was kicked-started in St. James on November 10 where 10 lamps each were handed over to Member of Parliament (MP) for St. James North Western and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang; MP for St. James West Central and Minister of Legal and Constitutional Affairs, Hon. Marlene Malahoo Forte; and MP for St. James Central, Heroy Clarke.

Speaking with journalists during a tour of communities in St James that are to benefit under the Rural Electrification Programme (REP), Energy Minister, Hon. Daryl Vaz, said each MP would receive a letter in Parliament with instructions on how to collect the lamps.

He expressed the hope that within a “month or two”, the Ministry will start receiving feedback from each constituency about the number of people in need of the provisions.

“Each of the 63 constituencies will get, and depending on the feedback from this… in next year’s Budget, we’ll provide a substantial amount, maybe 5,000 to 10,000, that we can give a substantial amount to each Member of Parliament to go into the various communities to find those persons who are still existing without any form of electricity,” Mr. Vaz stated.

The Minister underscored the project’s importance, citing the risks and dangers associated with using alternative lighting sources such as kerosene lamps.

“I hope that this will absolutely save possessions, property and lives, as we have seen too many people that have suffered because of the type of lighting that they are using,” Mr. Vaz said.

Each solar lamp was purchased at a cost of US$22.

They can be powered by sunlight or charged via a USB port.