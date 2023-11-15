Jamaica Can Become the Caribbean’s Technology Hub – Minister Morris Dixon

Minister without portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Skills and Digital Transformation, Senator Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon, says Jamaica can become the technology hub of the Caribbean.

“It is not impossible, if we have the right leadership. I think just putting together a Ministry like this, with digital transformation and skills development, and putting it in the Office of the Prime Minister says a lot. It says that our Prime Minister has a vision of a very digital future and we all have to do what we can in order to support that,” she said.

Senator Morris Dixon delivered the keynote address during the Jamaica Technology and Digital Alliance (JTDA) BizTech Conference on Tuesday (November 14).

She pointed out that east African nation Rwanda has a compelling model of digital transformation for developing countries that Jamaica is emulating.

The Minister shared that she has had conversations with her Rwandan counterpart about what worked and what did not, during their digital transformation journey.

Meanwhile, Senator Morris Dixon said all Jamaicans have a role to play in shaping the country’s digital future.

“The Administration’s vision is clear. We envision a Jamaica where technology is not just a tool but a way of life. A nation where digital literacy is universal, innovation is widespread, and the benefits of technology are accessible to all,” she stated.

Senator Morris Dixon noted that as Jamaica journeys towards a digitally empowered society, it is paramount that the growing concern of conspiracy theories propagated through digital channels be addressed.

She said leaders, innovators and influencers in the technological realm have a collective responsibility to confront and dispel myths.

This, Senator Morris Dixon underscored, is important because falsehoods and sensationalism place significant challenges on the integrity of the digital landscape and principles of truth and trust that hold the Jamaican society together.

BizTech brings together industry experts, entrepreneurs, investors, and stakeholders to discuss and explore the latest trends, innovations and best practices in technology and digital space.

The two-day conference is being held under the theme ‘TechFusion: Blending Innovation, Strategy and Business’.