Crab Vendors at National Heroes Circle Now Certified Small Food Operators

By: Chris Patterson, November 15, 2023
Health & Wellness
Photo: Michael Sloley
Chief Executive Officer, Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC), Robert Hill (foreground) addressing Tuesday’s (November 14) sitting of the KSAMC. The meeting was held at the Corporation’s offices on Church Street, downtown Kingston. Listening is Deputy Mayor of Kingston, Councillor Winston Ennis.

Crab vendors at National Heroes Circle in Kingston have been trained and are now certified as small food operators ahead of the popular food spot’s reopening on November 23.

The location was ordered closed by health officials in October over sanitary concerns.

It has since been cleaned and sanitised.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC), Robert Hill, told JIS News that the training and certification were done in partnership with the HEART/NSTA Trust.

“The vendors at Crab Circle, under an agreement with the KSAMC and the HEART/Trust NSTA, were trained by HEART… in small foods preparation and sales. This was a five-day training programme for the 12 vendors who were there, devoid of two, and they have been properly trained and now certified to operate as small food facility operators,” he disclosed.

Mr. Hill informed that the vendors will also receive their food handlers permits from the Public Health Department, which also trained them.

“They should be receiving their food handlers permits in very short order. We are aiming to open the space on the 23rd of November, at which time the vendors will reoccupy the space, properly licensed and trained by HEART with their certification, licensed by the KSAMC and also licensed by the Public Health Department,” he told JIS News.

The CEO informed that though this initial round of training was specifically for vendors at Heroes Circle, the programme will be extended to other vendors in the Corporate Area.

“We are looking to engage those probably at Red Hills Road, Harbour View, and so on. But we are continuing with the assessment and, of course, we want to see everybody trained and certified as best as possible. Some already have, but nothing is wrong with a refresher course,” Mr. Hill said.

Last Updated: November 15, 2023

