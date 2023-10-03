Gov’t Committed to Modernising Services Delivered

Cabinet Secretary, Audrey Sewell, says the Government is committed to modernising its services and enhancing the customer experience for all citizens and persons doing business with Jamaica.

In her remarks to more than 1,000 participants during the Jamaica Customer Service Association (JaCSA) Service Excellence Conference on Tuesday (October 3), Mrs. Sewell noted that the current era is characterised by significant and rapid technological advancements and shifting societal expectations.

“The role of government is evolving and must continue to evolve. Our citizens rightly demand more now, than ever before, from their government. They expect seamless digital services, transparency, responsiveness and a commitment to addressing their needs and concerns,” she said.

The virtual two-day conference is being held under the theme ‘The Power of Service Excellence: Building Trust in a Digital World’.

Mrs. Sewell pointed out that the public sector recognises that it is incumbent on them to exceed citizens’ expectations.

“For this reason, we are implementing whole-of-government projects and programmes that utilise the technologies to create improved user-friendly digital platforms and enable citizens to access government services from anywhere in the world, and at any time. The GOJ (Government of Jamaica) online portal, www.gov.jm, for example, is the central hub for accessing government services in Jamaica, providing citizens and businesses with a user-friendly platform for efficient transactions and vital information, enhancing the customer experience in public service,” she shared.

Mrs. Sewell further informed that the electronic business registration form, which streamlines the process of registering a business online, offers entrepreneurs a convenient and efficient way to submit essential details and documentation for official business registration, reducing administrative burdens and fostering economic growth.

“These initiatives of Government, led by the Office of the Cabinet with key stakeholders such as eGov Jamaica and the Companies Office of Jamaica, are geared towards ensuring Jamaica is on the road to achieving service excellence in a digital world,” she added.

For her part, JaCSA Chair, Dr. Nsombi Jaja, reasoned that service excellence and trust in the digital age seem paradoxical, in a time where there is so much pain resulting from cyberattacks and scamming.

“As organisations design, develop and implement their digital strategy, they are identifying the significant risks they face, are facing and are likely to face in the future. In order to re-establish credibility and win back the trust of employees, of customers and other stakeholders, organisations will need to implement systems that are customer-centric and risk-based,” she explained.

Dr. Jaja shared that ISO 27032, the Standard for strengthening cybersecurity resilience, is based on the pillars of collaboration, risk management, incident response, legal and regulatory compliance and ethical behaviour.

“An organisation can get its systems certified to this Standard and what it does is build resiliency in key business processes that keep the lights on in the business. It is an internationally recognised Standard that safeguards our digital transformation,” she said.