Ministry of Finance and the Public Service to Host Inaugural ‘At Your Service’ Expo

The Ministry of Finance and the Public Service will stage its inaugural ‘At Your Service’ exposition on October 4.

The event, slated for the AC Hotel by Marriott Kingston from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., will showcase the main services offered by the Ministry.

Director of Customer Service, Rory Stennett, told JIS News that the expo’s inaugural staging, being held during Customer Service Week from October 2 to 6, will allow clients to experience the Ministry in a way they have never done before.

“This year, for the very first time, we are going to the public and sharing the expanse, the breadth of what [the] Ministry of Finance and the Public Service does. This is our opportunity to showcase the entire portfolio of the Ministry. People think of the Ministry as [being] just [about the] Budget. [But] we’re [going] to show that we’re so much more than that,” Mr. Stennett said.

Sixteen interactive booths will be available for the public, and the Ministry will also have prizes and giveaways throughout the day’s proceedings.

“More importantly, the reason we call it ‘At Your Service’ is because we’re here to do business with you. So we’re going to showcase some of our products that we have or, in some cases, services. All the agencies that are affiliated with us are generally there to serve the public,” Mr. Stennett informed.

Some of these include the Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ), Financial Services Commission (FSC) and Development Bank of Jamaica (DBJ).

“Tax Administration [Jamaica] (TAJ), the Jamaica Deposit Insurance Corporation (JDIC), [Jamaica] Customs [Agency] (JCA) will be there. Don’t come expecting to clear a barrel. However, you will be able to still do business. We’ll tell you about some of their new innovative services that they offer. Tax Administration will tell you about certain higher-level services that you can get started,” Mr. Stennett added.

“The Revenue Appeals Division, which isn’t an agency but [rather] it’s a member of the Ministry, will be there. But you can actually start the process to understand how you can file an appeal, so you can then get all the paperwork together and file that there,” he explained.

Representatives of the Office of Public Procurement Policy will also be on hand to assist in getting persons established on the Government of Jamaica Electronic Procurement (GOJEP) portal.

“There is no charge to enter to expo… and you won’t leave empty-handed, because you will learn something. You’ll get a brochure, or you could win a prize in one of our spot prizes that happens in a section of the programme that will run from 12:00 noon to 4:00 p.m,” Mr. Stennett further informed.

Persons are encouraged to check the Ministry’s social media pages (mofjamaica) to get more details on all the agencies and departments that will be represented at the expo.