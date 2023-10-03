Improved Customer Service at NLA

Improved Customer Service at NLABy: October 3, 2023,
A heightened customer service experience continues to be the order of the day at the National Land Agency (NLA), with its queue management system reducing wait times and allowing for flexible scheduling of appointments.
Manager for Marketing and Public Relations, Nicole Hayles, speaking today (October 3) on Nationwide 90 FM’s ‘Ask the Minister’ programme, said that the system is one of the ways in which the agency is incorporating technology for the convenience of its customers.
“What the pandemic has taught us is that we need to pivot, and business did not stop at the National Land Agency. We introduced what we call Qless – our queue management system within the agency,” Ms. Hayles explained.
She pointed out that a component of Qless is the Qme flex appointment, “so you can schedule appointments to speak with officers on your related matters”
“Time is money. We know that sometimes you have to go to the bank, you have to go drop children at school, and you might have several issues that you need to resolve. What you can do is schedule your appointment to speak with us and then once we’re available, you can come to us in office, over the telephone or virtually,” the Manager said.
To access this service, persons are encouraged to go to www.nla.gov.jm, select flex appointment, enter their information, select the type of meeting (in-person, telephone or virtual) and then join the queue to be notified of their turn.
In addition, with this week being observed as Customer Service Week, Ms. Hayles informed that there will be giveaways throughout customer service areas at different NLA offices.
The entity, which she said is building new products and services, will also be recognising its staff this week for their contribution to the success of the NLA.