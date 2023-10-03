Virtual Service Excellence Conference October 3 to 4

Virtual Service Excellence Conference October 3 to 4By: October 3, 2023 ,
The Full Story
Service excellence will be the focus of a two-day virtual conference being staged by the Jamaica Customer Service Association (JaCSA) from October 3 to 4.
The event, under the theme ‘The Power of Service Excellence in Building Trust in a Digital World,’ is part of the JaCSA’s National Customer Service Week activities, from October 1 to 7.
It involves collaboration with the Public Sector Modernisation Division (PSMD), Office of the Cabinet.
Topics for discussion include ‘Service Excellence in Education’, ‘Building ICT Capabilities for Service Excellence’ and ‘Creating Service Excellence and Building Trust in a Digital World’.
Speakers include Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett; Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister, Senator Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon; and Director, Automation & Analytics, INCUS Services Limited, Leslie Lee Fook.
JaCSA Director and Vice President of Customer Experience and Marketing, Guardian General Insurance Jamaica Limited, Shoraloy Bridgeman, will deliver the keynote address.
Speaking at a recent JIS Think Tank, Principal Director of the PSMD, Karlene McKenzie Spencer, encouraged Jamaicans, especially service professionals, to register for the free virtual event, which will run from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on both days.
Miss Spencer said that day one of the conference will be dedicated to the private sector while day two will focus on service excellence and the impact of digital transformation.
Persons can register by visiting the JaCSA’s website at www.jacs-association.org or call 876-978-8668 for more information.