Government Will Improve Difficulties and Delays Experienced by Jamaicans in State Quarantine

Ministries and Agencies involved have been directed to use this period to explore ways of rapidly scaling up the county’s capacity both in accommodations and logistics to ensure a positive experience for all.

As the Government continues to manage this process in a manner that keeps all Jamaicans, both those on the island and those returning from overseas safe, Prime Minister Holness assures all Jamaicans overseas who wish to return home, that the Government is working assiduously to get them back home as soon as possible.

The Prime Minister’s comment came yesterday (May 14), in a statement to the nation amid the difficulties faced by some Jamaicans, in state quarantine, including those who returned from overseas this week under the Controlled re-entry programme.

The Prime Minister apologized unreservedly and stated that improvements are underway.

“The issues encountered are completely unacceptable. I asked Ministers Christopher Tufton and Matthew Samuda to visit the quarantine facility today (May 14, 2020) to get a first-hand view of the situation. Arising from the visit, the Government has already taken some remedial actions and we will do everything we can to completely rectify the situation,” said Prime Minister Holness.

In the meantime, Prime Minister Holness stated that with over 600 persons in Government quarantine facilities, the country is now at capacity.

It will therefore be at least 14 days before Jamaica is able to accommodate any sizeable additional cohort.

The Government is already working towards the development of a home quarantine solution incorporating technology that will facilitate the geofencing and monitoring of persons re-entering Jamaica to ensure that they stay in their designated quarantine area which may include their home.

Moreover, Prime Minister Holness assured Jamaicans overseas that the Government will redouble its efforts to ensure that, Jamaicans in quarantine have a satisfactory experience.

