Mayor Encourages Residents Of Hanover To Maintain Safety Measures

Mayor of Lucea, Councillor Sheridan Samuels, continues to implore residents of Hanover to maintain the Government’s COVID-19 safety measures, if the parish is to remain free of the virus amidst the outbreak.

Hanover remains the only parish in Jamaica without a confirmed case of COVID-19.

Mr. Samuels said it is imperative that residents adhere to the preventive measures, to include social distancing, mask wearing and handwashing, in order to keep COVID-19 out of the parish.

“We want to ensure that we stay COVID-19 free within Hanover [and] that the safety protocols are followed,” he said while speaking at Thursday’s (May 14) monthly meeting of the Hanover Municipal Corporation.

He explained that the relevant agencies in Hanover were proactive from the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and that is the reason the parish is free from the disease.

“We saw what was coming and were very proactive in our approach. We had meetings from the first week of March to ensure that we put things in place,” Mr. Samuels outlined.

“We established a protocol from there on and it has been bearing fruit right now,” the Mayor added.

In the meantime, Medical Officer of Health at the Hanover Health Department, Dr. Kaushal Singh, said that staff members are motivated more than ever to keep the parish free of COVID-19.

“Any piece of information that I or my team get, we are investigating, whether it is rumour or any sort of information.

That is the tremendous work the staff is doing,” he outlined.

Dr. Singh said the country will have to adapt to the new norm to live with COVID-19, as the virus “is going to stay around”.