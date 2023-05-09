Government Spends $19 Million on Music Education

The Government spent $19 million over the last four years to fund music education and other related activities.

This was revealed by Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, at the Jamaica Red Cross’ 75th anniversary benefit concert, dubbed ‘Beyond Boundaries’, held on May 4 at the University of the West Indies (UWI) Chapel, Mona Campus, Kingston.

Ms. Grange said that over the period, the Ministry provided support for programmes such as music conferences, best school band and disc jockey competitions, and Kingston UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) creative city of music band exchanges across the world.

“I am proud of this legacy of support for music, for music education and for support of young people learning, playing and engaging in music,” the Minister said.

Additionally, she noted that the Ministry has supported the work of the Immaculate Conception High School Symphony Orchestra as it presented the Abeng Tour under the direction of Steven Woodham OD and composer Dr. Andrew Marshall.

“The Orchestra has since performed at my request at the National Gallery for the opening of the Summer Exhibition in 2019 and at King’s House,” she added.

At the same time, the Minister congratulated the Red Cross on its 75 years of humanitarian service to Jamaica.

The organisation was established on April 8, 1948 as a Branch of the British Red Cross and recognised as a National Society on October 2, 1964.

Ms. Grange said that the organisation had been an important fabric of the Jamaican landscape during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“During COVID, the Red Cross went into 350 communities across the island, providing some 19,000 families with food and sanitary items,” she added.

The Minister also lauded the Immaculate Conception High School’s 80-person symphony Orchestra and welcomed the Julliard-trained Renaissance String Quartet of New York (NY), comprising violinists Randall Goosby and Jeremiah Blacklow, violist Jameel Martin, and cellist Daniel Hass.

“I hope you young men will get an opportunity to visit the historic parts of the island to get a flavour of why Jamaicans are such a proud and indomitable people and why Jamaican music and culture settle in you, leaving you yearning for more,” she said.