292 New Titles Issued By Land Administration and Management Division in 2022

The Land Administration and Management Division (LAMD) issued 292 new certificates of title and clarified 226 throughout 2022.
During an interview with JIS News, Manager of the Division, Nickoy Young, pointed out that these figures do not include those titles that have been certified and returned to independent attorneys for them to process.
“We have attorneys whom we sensitise and expose to our processes, and once they have a matter they can submit it to us. We [will] certify it for them and return it to them and they can then lodge the matter independent of us and actualise all the benefits that they would have received, had the matter been submitted directly through us,” he explained.
Mr. Young said while they would want the numbers to be higher, “we do appreciate the efforts of all involved, and we are striving to ensure that the product is bigger and better”.
Outlining the plans for the current financial year, he noted that the Division is looking forward to expanding its monthly outreach activities across all 14 parishes.
Additionally, the Division is in the process of signing off on the surveyors who will be assisting persons looking to secure registered certificates of title for their land, as stipulated by the recent signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the
National Land Agency (NLA) and the Victoria Mutual Foundation.
The LAMD is a segment of the NLA, with responsibility for non-systematic (ad hoc) land registration matters submitted by Geoland and private attorneys-at-law under the Registration of Titles Cadastral Mapping and Tenure Clarification Special Provisions Act (SPA), to include certification, applications for Section 5 waivers and applications to the Adjudication Committee.