Gov’t Allocates $15M for Emergency Repairs on Seaman Valley to Millbank Road in Portland

Approximately $15 million is to be allocated by the Government to effect emergency repair work on the Seaman Valley to Millbank Road in East Portland, to bring much-needed relief to scores of residents in that area.
This was announced on Wednesday (May 3) by Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Hon. Everald Warmington, during a tour of the constituency.
Mr. Warmington said despite the alarming circumstances, residents in the area have had a “high level of understanding [with] the situation and have been very patient”, having expressed their concerns to the Member of Parliament (MP), Ann-Marie Vaz.
“I asked the National Works Agency (NWA) team to scope a $15-million emergency project for it right now, to try and make the surface a little better to use,” the Minister said.
“We did $30 million in phase one and now I’ve asked the team to do a next phase of $50 million as phase two,” he added.
Mr. Warmington said he has also asked the NWA to scope several breakaways in the constituency, including those in Comfort Castle, Ginger House, Cornwall Barracks and Toms Hope. Wain Road, and Alligator Church Bridge to Belleview were also toured.
Overall, Mr. Warmington stated that all the roads in the areas toured will be addressed.
“I can assure the Member of Parliament and the people of Eastern Portland that the Government listens, will react and all of these projects will be addressed this year, including [Norwich Heights]. Even though it is not a part of the NWA network… [we will] try and see how best we can assist or relieve the suffering of the people inside the area,” he said.
In response, Mrs. Vaz, who said the roads have been in a deteriorated state for decades, thanked the Minister “for finally coming and for giving the Norwich Heights people what they desire, so they can get on with their lives”.