Further to the notice issued on Saturday 22 April regarding the temporary closure of Reach Falls, the public is further advised that the attraction will remain closed until it is safely able to welcome guests.
During a joint site visit by representatives of the Urban Development Corporation (UDC), National Fisheries Authority (NFA) and the National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) it was determined that it is within the best interest of the public that the facilities remain closed. It is suspected that chemicals were emptied into Driver’s River, which feeds Reach Falls.
Clean-up of the river continues with the aim of having Reach Falls opened in short order.
The UDC apologizes for any inconvenience caused by this closure.
The Corporation thanks the public for its patience in this matter and will advise once the facilities are reopened.