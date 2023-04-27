Consumption Taxes for March Due Friday April 28

Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) is reminding business persons that Consumption Taxes for the month of March are due on Friday April 28, 2023, to include GCT, SCT, TCT and GART. This is in keeping with the requirement for these taxpayers to make their monthly Consumption Tax Returns and payments on the last working day of the month, after the end of the taxable period. Therefore, Consumption Taxes filed and paid after the last working day of the month, will be considered late and the necessary penalties and interest charges applied.
Taxpayers are therefore reminded that they have several payment options at their fingertips, online via www.jamaicatax.gov.jm, using a valid credit card or other banking card with credit card features, such as a MasterCard or Visa debit card. Scotiabank customers are also able to use Scotiabank’s electronic funds transfer via TAJ’s website, which allows users to make an ACH payment from their bank account, directly to TAJ’s bank account up to a maximum of $99,999,999.00, and most recently using Scotia Online or Mobile App. National Commercial Bank’s clientele can also use their bank’s online platform by adding TAJ as a payee. Persons may also opt to use the Direct Funds Transfer process that allows them to make transfers from any commercial bank to TAJ’s bank account. All are encouraged to use any of these convenient, fast, secure online options to pay, as they can also generate their official receipt from the TAJ website. Additionally, the data of online usage for the payment of consumption taxes for the FY22/23 shows a steady uptick; with GCT 65%, SCT 95%, TCT 79% and GART 62% of payments made via online channels.
Additionally, all business persons registered to collect GCT are reminded that they MUST file their GCT Returns online via Tax Administration Jamaica’s online portal at www.jamaicatax.gov.jm. This means that GCT Returns for all categories of business persons MUST be filed using TAJ’s online facility, as these Returns cannot be accepted at Tax Offices.
TAJ is however reminding business persons that they can still get support to file GCT Returns online, as well as guidance to use any of the alternate payment channels, through its Customer Care Centre at 888.829.4357 or by visiting the “How To” tab on the TAJ website www.jamaicatax.gov.jm.