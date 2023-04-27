JIPO Undertaking Activities to Facilitate the Use and Protection of Intellectual Property

The Jamaica Intellectual Property Office (JIPO) will be undertaking several activities during fiscal year 2023/24 to facilitate the use and protection of intellectual property locally.

The initiatives include launching a technology innovation support centre as well as a women’s innovation network.

This was disclosed by Minister of State in the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce, under which JIPO falls, Dr. the Hon. Norman Dunn, during Wednesday’s (April 26) Intellectual Property (IP) Power Brunch at the AC Hotel by Marriott Kingston.

The brunch formed part of activities to recognise Intellectual Property Day, which was observed under the theme ‘Women and IP: Accelerating Innovation and Creativity’.

Providing further details on the technology innovation support centre, Dr. Dunn said it will be undertaken in partnership with the Scientific Research Council (SRC).

He said the facility is designed to guide young entrepreneurs, researchers and innovators from product research to development, with high-quality technology information and related services.

Dr. Dunn also advised that the women’s innovation network initiative will provide women and girls with the necessary tools and resources to succeed. These include mentorship programmes, network events and training workshops.

He said the Government recognises the need for citizens to proactively protect, manage and commercialise their intellectual property, to derive maximum benefit for themselves and the economy.

“We, therefore, recognise the importance of intellectual property in developing the Jamaican economy as a critical driver of innovation. A robust intellectual property ecosystem plays an important role in attracting investment, promoting innovation and creativity and ensuring the creators and innovators receive the recognition and compensation that they deserve,” the State Minister added.

He assured that the Ministry remains committed to supporting JIPO in carrying out its mandate.

“We have provided resources to ensure that JIPO can continue to promote IP awareness and education and offer services such as trademark registration and patent search,” Dr. Dunn further said.

He advised that the Government is doing its part to accelerate the pace at which Jamaicans, especially women, can contribute to economic development through creative and innovative enterprises.

“JIPO will focus on empowering and supporting women in their pursuits and providing them with the tools to protect their intellectual property rights. Through various programmes and initiatives, JIPO aims to provide female entrepreneurs and creatives with the tools, knowledge and resources necessary to succeed in their respective fields,” he said.

JIPO Executive Director, Lilyclaire Bellamy, encourages Jamaicans to contact the agency to learn how they can protect their work.

The entity provides a central focal point for the administration of Intellectual Property in Jamaica.

It is mandated to administer the following intellectual property systems locally: Copyright and Related Rights, Trade Marks, Geographical Indications, Industrial Designs, Patents, Layout-Designs (Topographies), New Plant Varieties, and Traditional Knowledge and Cultural Expressions.

The services offered and activities carried out by JIPO aim to enhance the capacity of individual creators and innovators, micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), corporations, and institutions, to create wealth through the acquisition and maintenance of Intellectual Property Rights (IPRs)