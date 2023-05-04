Health Ministry Launches Tender for Leasing of Equipment

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has launched a tender process for the lease of 49 pieces of equipment to include MRI, CT and ultrasound machines.
The tender will require the management and maintenance under a capital lease agreement for nine CT Scan machines, and four MRI machines as well as 36 fixed and mobile ultrasound units.
“This will be the first time that the Ministry has embarked on a comprehensive, holistic approach to diagnostic services in the public health system,” Portfolio Minister, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, said.
He was speaking in the 2023/24 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives, on May 3.
Dr. Tufton noted that to manage any risks that may be associated with “our internal knowledge gap, we have engaged the support of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) to provide the technical support as we move the process forward”.
The Minister said that implementation may take a year or more and “as a consequence, we will continue the public-private partnership for outsourcing of diagnostic services, because the people of Jamaica need it”.