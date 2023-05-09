Prime Minister Holness Reads to Students

Two schools in Kingston were graced with the presence of Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, who read to and interacted with their students on Tuesday (May 9), which was commemorated as Read Across Jamaica Day.

Youngsters at Dupont Primary and Infant School, located off Olympic Way in the Prime Minister’s St. Andrew West Central constituency, and Clan Carthy Primary School in Kingston Eastern were enlightened on the importance of sustainable practices and showing kindness to each other.

Mr. Holness first visited Dupont Primary where he read to grade-four students from the book ‘I Can Do My Part’, by Cathryn O’Sullivan, while sitting under an almond tree in the school’s courtyard.

It was chosen from ‘Di Cawna Library’, a refrigerator that was converted into a mini-library.

The book, which focuses on caring for marine life and the environment, guided students on sustainable actions they can practise in their homes and school.

Through a series of interactive questions posed by the Prime Minister, students got the opportunity to share their opinions on and understanding of safeguarding the environment.

The youngsters also committed to sharing this knowledge with their family and friends.

During the discourse, Prime Minister Holness emphasised that “we need our young people to be aware that they have responsibility for how they dispose of their waste”.

Di Cawna Library will be entirely accessible to students in the school’s garden, which will be converted into a space that fosters reading at the institution.

Mr. Holness has already donated 200 books to the library, which is spearheaded by Co-Founder, Rachel McDonald, for distribution to other schools islandwide.

The Prime Minister also donated seedlings, provided by the Forestry Department, to be planted in the garden.

Meanwhile, Ms. McDonald, who handed over the mini library to Dupont Primary on Tuesday, disclosed that this gesture will be extended to 23 primary schools islandwide.

“Every primary school on the list that the Ministry of National Security and the Ministry of Education and Youth have dubbed for intervention, we’re offering support by way of a [converted mini library] stocked with books,” she told JIS News.

The initiative is intended to impact approximately 10,000 students across the country.

Principal, Andrew Rowe, is optimistic that positive outcomes can emerge from this initiative.

“It encourages the student to read in a space, where they can go in their downtime and get into the habit of making reading part of what they do,” he said.

During his visit to Clan Carthy Primary, Mr. Holness read the story of ‘Billy the Bully’, by Kellie Magnus, which focuses on the importance of being kind and courageous, to students in grades one to six.

“We should care about others and share as much as we can. We should be concerned about people who are less fortunate and people whose behaviour might be outside what is considered normal. So, we must spend time to know, spend time to care and we must be willing to share until strong bonds of friendship come,” the Prime Minister emphasised.

Read Across Jamaica Day aims to promote literacy across the country, and support education goals under the long-term National Development Plan – Vision 2030 Jamaica.

Non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and public and private entities usually participate in community outreach islandwide to fulfil their social responsibility.